Lokesh slams YSRCP’s MP PIL against Google AI Hub

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday strongly criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing development and employment opportunities in the state. Reacting to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the proposed Google AI Hub and data centre investment in Visakhapatnam, Minister Lokesh alleged that the move reflects the party’s continued opposition to projects that create jobs for the youth.

In a post on X, Lokesh said that Jagan has consistently opposed development initiatives in the state -from opposing the Amaravati capital project to cancelling power contracts and filing cases against IT development centres meant to generate employment. He said that the latest PIL against the Google AI Hub in Vizag, which he described as India’s largest foreign direct investment in the sector, raises serious concerns about the YSRCP leadership’s approach towards investment and job creation.

Calling Jagan “anti-development,” the IT Minister further remarked that such actions show hostility towards the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh’s youth, who are looking for opportunities in emerging technology sectors. He added that Andhra Pradesh has moved forward on the path of development and investment, asserting that attempts to block projects bringing global technology companies and employment opportunities will not succeed.