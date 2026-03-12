Lokesh to lay stone for Sagar defence facility in Nellore

Amaravati/Nellore: In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and maritime technology capabilities, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for a world-class Autonomous Maritime Shipyard and Systems Centre at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Bogole Mandal of Nellore district on Thursday.

The facility will be established by Sagar Defence Engineering with active support from the state government. The project is set to become a milestone in India’s maritime and defence manufacturing ecosystem by promoting advanced ocean technologies and strengthening the fisheries and coastal industrial sectors.

Planned as the world’s first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems centre, the facility will significantly enhance India’s coastal surveillance capabilities, maritime security preparedness, and defence readiness. It will also help build a strong industrial and skills ecosystem along the Andhra Pradesh coastline while supporting the development of cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies.

In the first phase, the company will invest Rs 45 crore, creating employment for more than 750 people. The state government has allotted 29.58 acres of land on a lease basis at the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour for the project, including 7.58 acres of waterfront area. Commercial operations are expected to commence by November 2026.

The centre will generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth in shipbuilding, autonomous systems development, marine engineering, research, and development.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Sagar Defence Engineering is known for its expertise in unmanned marine surface vehicles and works closely with the Indian Navy, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), and other security agencies.

The advanced shipyard will focus on the design, construction, integration, testing, and lifecycle support of unmanned and autonomous surface and underwater vessels. It will also develop intelligent maritime systems, sensors, and command-and-control technologies critical for modern naval operations.

The project is expected to strengthen the Blue Economy and maritime innovation while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for maritime robotics and autonomous shipbuilding.