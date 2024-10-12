Lokesh warns YSRCP against fake news campaign

Guntur: Minister for HRD, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh warned that the government will take action against those who violated the law and order and created problems. He said that the government will take stern action against those who publish or telecast fake news against the government.

He further said that the government has no problem if YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy goes to the people. But the government will take action if he creates a law and order problem.

“We are not in the habit of making curtains. The YSRCP is spreading fake news against the government. People are watching everything. Strict action will be taken against those who carry out false propaganda. YSRCP leaders are afraid of being named in the ‘Red Book’. Action against the of land grabbers and violators is inevitable. I repeatedly announced during my Yuva Galam that action will be taken against those indulge in corruption,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating Kia Cars showroom at Kolanukonda in Guntur district on Friday, the minister reiterated that the government is striving to create 20 lakh jobs in the five years and keep its election promises.

“Our government will bring back the industries which were sent out by the YSRCP government. We are committed to decentralisation of development. We are making efforts to provide 20 lakh jobs. When Kia Motors came to AP, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had written a letter for Kia Motors. Several companies are ready to invest in AP. “

He further said that he will bring manufacturing companies to Rayalaseema and the service sector in Uttarandhra region. He said he will bring aqua and petrochemical units to Godavari districts, cement factories, pump storage projects, wind, solar power projects to Rayalaseema region.