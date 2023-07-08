Live
Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra reaches 150th day, receives warm welcome in Allur
TDP Leader Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra has successfully reached its 150th day, currently taking place in Nellore district. Lokesh received a warm welcome from TDP leaders and workers upon reaching Allur. As part of the visit, Lokesh participated in a special pooja program at Sri Poleramma Temple. A large number of people gathered on the roads to catch a glimpse of Lokesh in Allur, with some even climbing buildings to greet him.
During his interactions, Lokesh warmly greeted women, youth, and elderly individuals and inquired about their problems. Many women expressed their concerns about the skyrocketing prices of vegetables. Lokesh also met with local businessmen and listened to their issues.
In response, Lokesh assured them that once the TDP comes to power, taxes on petrol and diesel will be reduced. He also assured to lower the increased burden on electricity charges.