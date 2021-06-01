Long cherished dream of local people fulfilled through medical college at Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid a foundation stone through virtual mode for the medical college at Vizianagaram.

This is a decades-old dream of the people of this district. The government medical college at Gajularega village will be completed by December 2023. It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore in an area of 70 acres.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani who participated in the inaugural function, said that the State government was extending full support to the common man during the pandemic and extending health services under Aarogyasri scheme to Covid patients.

"We have launched hundreds of 108 and 104 ambulances. In all 14 virology labs were opened during corona to enhance the testing capacity. The government has provided 30,000 beds with oxygen facility. The children who lost their parents due to corona would be taken care of by the government and it is giving Rs 10 lakh for their future," she said.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that a government medical college in the district had been the dream of people of Vizianagaram right from the formation of the district in 1979 and now it has been realised with the commitment and efforts made by the government. "It would be a boon for the people of this district," he said.