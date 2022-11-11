  • Menu
Lorry carrying fishes overturned in West Godavari, creates hurdles to motorists

A lorry transporting fish from West Godavari to Odisha overturned at Maredumilli Ghat Road due to which all the fish in the lorry were scattered. The passengers and motorists had difficulty in going as there were fish all on the road.

All the fallen fishes belong to the catfish type, which were banned in the state, it seems that they are being smuggled to Odisha.

It is believed that the crew of the lorry ran away from there immediately after the accident.

