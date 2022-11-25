Lorry with a load of fish overturns in Eluru, villagers flew with fishes

A lorry carrying a load of fish overturned in Eluru district, which led the people in the surrounding areas flock there for fishes. It is learned that people there didn't even care for the lorry driver and the cleaner who met with an accident.



Going into the details, the incident took place in Darbhagudem of Jeelugumilly mandal of Eluru district. A lorry carrying a load of fish lost control and overturned leaving driver and the cleaner seriously injured in this accident. The victims were taken to the hospital by the police.

As the lorry fell, the fish scattered. With this, the locals went for fish. The accident took place when the lorry was going from Karnataka to West Bengal with a load of fish. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.