Lovers attempt suicide over rejection of their love in Chittoor, later rescued by police

A tragic incident took place in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh where a lovers has attempted suicide by consuming a cool drink mixed with chloride, claiming that elders are rejecting their love. Going into details, Shiva Pratyusha (17) and Mahesh have been in love for the last few days. While Shiva Pratyusha is studying Intermediate at Nimmanapalli Model School, Mahesh lives as an auto driver.



Pratyusha's family members who came to know about their affair did not agree to the marriage. With this, Pratyusha left the house with Mahesh. Meanwhile, a missing case was registered on March 19 in Thambalapalle Police Station. The couple recently committed suicide at PoliceKummariwandla Palli. A selfie video of them committing suicide by drinking chloride in a cool drink was posted on social media, wherein the duo was seen saying that they have been committing suicide as their parents might divide them.



Vigilant police immediately took the lovers into their custody and rushed them to the hospital. They were currently being treated at the Madanapalle District Hospital. Doctors said there was no danger to the lives. The incident caused a stir locally.