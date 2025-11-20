Low Pressure likely to form in Bay of Bengal, heavy rain expected in AP

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has warned of a developing low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, expected to form on 22nd November 2025. This system is anticipated to progress west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central sectors of the south Bay of Bengal by 24th November. Following this, forecasts indicate it may evolve into a cyclonic storm while moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

As a result, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could experience moderate rainfall between 26th and 29th November. Officials predict heavy rain at isolated locations on the 26th, escalating to heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two areas on 27th and 28th, before further heavy rainfall on 29th. On 30th November, light to moderate rains are expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In a related advisory, the Disaster Management Authority noted the likelihood of light to moderate rains in the Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on Thursday, 20th November 2025. Light to moderate precipitation is also anticipated on Friday in Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant and implement precautionary measures as the weather situation develops.