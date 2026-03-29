LPG cylinders hoarded by agency staffer

Visakhapatnam: The geopolitical conflicts in West Asia have led to a shift in ‘values’, with LPG cylinders, being hoarded by a gas agency staffer, going by what just happened in Gajuwaka here.

According to reports, a Gajuwaka-based gas agency’s delivery person was prompted to divert and hoard LPG cylinders, instead of delivering them.

For quite some time, anxiety has gripped consumers regarding the indefinite wait for home delivery of LPG cylinders. Cashing in on the vulnerable situation, a delivery person, Y. Appa Rao, decided to stock up on cylinders, instead of delivering them to households concerned.

For the past few days, the LPG delivery person has been obtaining OTPs from consumers without delivering the cylinders. When many consumers complained about the gas cylinders not showing up despite sharing the OTP with the delivery person, the agency operator discovered Appa Rao’s nefarious plan.

The management of the gas agency registered a complaint against Appa Rao for diverting cylinders meant for home delivery.

Some irate consumers questioned the management's negligence and lack of surveillance at a time when there is a huge demand for cylinders.

According to the Gajuwaka Police, Appa Rao escaped with approximately 25 to 30 undelivered cylinders, along with cash. A tense situation prevailed at the gas agency as several consumers approached it to check the delivery status. The police had a tough time bringing the situation under control.

As LPG cylinders have also entered the list of valuable commodities, residents raise concerns over their safety and find it increasingly difficult to guard them.

In recent times, some unidentified persons were seen stealing gas cylinders. Their act came to light, thanks to CCTV camera footage.