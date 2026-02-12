Lucky draw case: Police likely to produce Ambati in court

Vijayawada: Close on the heels of a court granting bail to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu in obstruction of police case, another PT warrant has been issued against him on Wednesday. Sattenapalli police will produce him in the Guntur principal sub-court with regard to a cheating case registered earlier.

Complaints had been lodged alleging that Rambabu was involved in collections under the guise of a Sankranti Lucky Draw in Sattenapalli. Reports suggest that lottery tickets were sold under his leadership, with village/ward secretariat staff and volunteers facilitating the sales.

In 2023, Jana Sena leaders filed a complaint at the Sattenapalli police station regarding the sale of Sankranti Lucky Draw lottery tickets (Sattenapalli lottery case). As the police did not register a case at that time, Jana Sena district president Gade Venkateswara Rao approached the sub-court.

Following court directions, a case was registered against Rambabu at the Sattenapalli Town Police Station on January 16, 2023. The latest PT warrant has now been issued in connection with this case.