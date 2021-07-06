Lung ailments to get treated at Care Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Interventional Pulmonology was launched at Care Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday. According to the hospital management, it's the first ever innovative division in the state of East Coast Corporate Hospitals.

The department functions include minimally invasive endoscopy procedures of the lung. The procedure is new and an effective diagnostic tool for the early diagnosis and treatment of a variety of cancerous and noncancerous conditions of the lungs. Interventional pulmonology procedures are efficacious and less invasive alternatives for surgeries done as simple outpatient procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, chief operating officer of the hospital Vishal Goyal said, "Interventional pulmonology is one among few centres in the Andhra Pradesh offering all the latest advances in the field of pulmonology, diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy, pleuroscopy, EBUS (Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy), for extensive evaluation of pulmonary conditions and offer diagnostic and treatment services for major lung problems under one roof.

Further, he stated that with the new interventional division, the department of pulmonology in the hospital is well equipped and specialised to treat any lung condition, including transplantation.