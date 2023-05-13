Live
Machilipatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to start Machilipatnam port works on May 22
Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu ordered the officials to speed up the arrangements for the programme of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would visit Machilipatnam on May 22 to commence port works.
While participating in a video conference on Friday conducted by Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy over the development of ports and fishing harbours, the Collector informed about the progress of Gilakaladindi fishing harbour and Machilipatnam port works. Port authorities informed the Collector that the helipad and pylon works were almost completed and other works would be completed soon.
Referring to the fishing harbour works, Collector Raja Babu said that 54 per cent of works of phase 1 of the fishing harbour undertaken with Rs 421.7 crore have been completed. He said that if the works were completed, over 550 boats would be decked at this harbour at a time. He informed that the dredging works have been completed by 70 percent. Joint Collector Dr Aparajita Singh, Port Officer Raghavendra, DE M Sivaiah and others participated in the video conference.