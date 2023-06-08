Machilipatnam: Finish medical college works by June-end, APMSIDC chief to officials

Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh Medical Service and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vice Chairman & MD D Muralidhar Reddy inspected the ongoing construction works of Machilipatnam Medical College along with Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah on Wednesday. After arriving in Machilipatnam, he went to Campbellpet where the College is being constructed and observed the progress of the construction as well as completed blocks.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials concerned to complete all the buildings by the end of June. He also asked them to complete the hostel buildings and labs as per schedule for commencing admissions this year. He informed that they had sanctioned Rs 8.8 crore for supplying water and arranging drinking water facilities. He directed them to provide all the necessary amenities such as electricity, internet, CC cameras installation, and lab equipment.

The MD said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would review the works next week, so all the remaining works should be completed by that time. He also asked the Medical College Principal and vice-principal to start academic operations by coming every day and suggested them to spruce up the college as a model to the others.

APMSIDC SE Balaram Reddy, EE D Ravindra Babu, Medical College Principal Vijaya Kumari, Vice-Principal Asha Latha and construction company representatives Krishna Reddy, Jagadeesh accompanied him.