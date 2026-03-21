Machilipatnam set to be developed as model town: Ravindra

Ministerfor Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that the State government is committed to transforming Machilipatnam into a model town and a hub of development in the coming years.

Addressing the media at TDP Machilipatnam constituency office on Friday, the Minister said that the job calendar announced by the government on the occasion of Ugadi has given new hope and wings to the aspirations of youth. He emphasised that the government has fulfilled its promise by releasing the job calendar and is moving ahead with a target of creating 20 lakh jobs over five years. He added that within just two years, 6,28,347 employment opportunities have already been generated.

Minister Ravindra expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and young leader Nara Lokesh for their commitment to youth welfare. He highlighted that the job calendar includes notifications for 600 Group-1 and Group-2 posts, 1,000 constable posts, and 400 excise constable posts. Additionally, over 2.48 lakh jobs have been created through the MSME sector.

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that industries were driven out of the state, creating fear among investors. However, he noted that after the formation of the coalition government, investors are now showing keen interest in Andhra Pradesh, with the state receiving about 25.03 per cent of the total investments in the country during the 2024–25 financial year.

The Minister accused opposition YSRCP leaders of making baseless allegations out of frustration over the State’s rapid development and warned them to exercise restraint in their language. He asserted that despite any conspiracies to hinder progress, the government will not step back from its development agenda.

Focusing on Machilipatnam, Ravindra said that special attention is being given to the town’s development. Works worth Rs 73 crore have already been initiated, including Rs 13 crore for drainage projects. Funds of Rs 16 crore have been secured from 15th Finance Commission, and an additional Rs 10 crore is expected soon. He expressed confidence that Machilipatnam will be transformed into a model town within the next three years.

He also welcomed the approval for the construction of the Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya Memorial Building, stating that it will create training and employment opportunities for local youth.

The Minister reiterated that the government is implementing a transparent Excise policy and taking strict action against any irregularities. He concluded by warning that while opposition parties are free to participate in development, any attempts to obstruct progress will not be tolerated.