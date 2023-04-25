Machilipatnam: SP P Joshua assures justice to Spandana petitioners

Machilipatnam : Krishna district SP P Joshua has assured the Spandana petitioners of providing justice by thoroughly conducting an inquiry into the representations.

He received petitions from the public during Spandana programme here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the police department is always working towards solving public issues and their problems. Asking the public to complain about their problems at the Spandana, he informed them that the problems would get solved in a stipulated time.