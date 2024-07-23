Madanapalle fire accident: AP govt. sends other officials to the spot for probe

The ongoing investigation into the mysterious burning of files at the Madanapalle sub collector's office has gained momentum, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu closely monitoring the situation. The Chief Minister who has directed DGP and CID chief to conduct a thorough investigation on-site, has further sent other officials to the spot to access the incident.

The Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Sisodia was issued orders to travel to Madanapalle as part of the investigative team. In addition, the government has summoned the Director of Fire Safety and the CMD of AP Genco to assess the situation and address matters pertaining to their departments.

To further bolster the investigation, the Nagpur-based National Institute of Fire Safety Engineering is in the process of recruiting experts to aid in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the file theft and arson incident.

The government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of justice, exploring all avenues available to uncover the conspiracy behind this case.