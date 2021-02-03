Madanapalle murder case: Couple Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja shifted to Visakhapatnam

Madanapalle murder case: The superstitious couple Purushotham and Padmaja who were accused in the murder of two girls in Madanapalle, Chittoor district, have been shifted to Visakhapatnam. The two will be admitted to Visakhapatnam Psychiatric Hospital. It is reported that the Inmates at Madanapalle sub-jail are scared of Padmaja's strange behaviour.

Concerned about Padmaja's behaviour, fellow inmates have requested the jail authorities to move her to a separate room. On the other hand, Purushotham Naidu was reportedly sitting alone and weeping over the issue.

Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja killed their children Alekhya and Sai Divya on the 24th of last month. They were taken to jail in this case. For two days the prisoners were frightened by the loud screams of Padmaja. They were later shifted to Tirupati RUIA.

The psychiatrists referred the couple to Visakhapatnam hospital for treatment. With this suggestion, the jail authorities kept Padmaja in a separate room and secured with a female constable and later she was sent to the women's barracks after her condition has come to normal.