Madanapalli murders : Parents referred to Vizag mental hospital 

Tirupati: V Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu, the accused in the sensational Madanapalle double murder case, who were brought here for tests in SVRR Government Hospital psychiatry department, were sent back to Madanapalle on Friday on the advice of the doctors who referred them to government hospital for mental care, Visakhapatnam, for further examination.

Police during the interrogation found the duo still in a state of delusion and suffering from severe psychiatric problems coming in the way of the investigation for cracking the gruesome murder of their two daughters, decided to conduct medical examination on them.

Accordingly, the two were brought from Madanapalle sub-jail, amidst tight security to Tirupati on Friday morning for medical examination in the SVRR psychiatry department..

They were examined in the SVRR psychiatric department by a team of doctors led by department Head Dr N Nageswar Rao.

He said that they have some psychiatric disorders and require some more tests to identify the mental ailments they were suffering from and also custodial psychiatric treatment which were available only in the government hospital for mental care, Visakhapatnam, while explaining the reason for referring the two accused to Vizag hospital.