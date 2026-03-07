Magic with a Mission: Engineer-turned -magician Madhava Rao inspires society

Nellore: Unlikemost magicians who perform purely for entertainment, 75-year-old international engineer-turned-magician Vemulapati Madhava Rao has dedicated his life to using magic as a tool for social awareness. Through his performances, he spreads messages on eradicating superstitions, promoting literacy, conserving groundwater and encouraging responsible social behaviour. So far, Madhava Rao has performed nearly 3,000 magic shows across India and internationally in Malaysia and Singapore. His programmes are designed not merely to entertain but to educate and motivate the public. At present, he is conducting awareness programmes on the Central Government’s Vikasit Bharat initiative and key campaigns of the Andhra Pradesh government, including financial literacy, tribal welfare awareness, drug prevention and cyber fraud awareness.

In recognition of his social contributions, he received the Kala Ratna Hamsa Award from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the Ugadi Puraskar awards ceremony last year.

Madhava Rao is a disciple of renowned psychologist, hypnotist and magician Dr. B.V. Pattabhiram. He believes that human life should be meaningful and service-oriented. “Everyone, even those in the highest positions, must eventually leave this material world. Instead of merely earning money, a person should think about what he has done for society,” he said.

Born in Pamur, a remote village in Prakasam district, Madhava Rao is the son of advocate Vemulapati Sankar Rao and homemaker Adilakshmi. Growing up in a traditional Brahmin family, he developed strong values that later shaped his mission to serve society through awareness programmes.

In 1973, during the tenure of P.V. Narasimha Rao as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Madhava Rao joined the Irrigation Department as a civil engineer. He played a key role in the construction of the Somasila Dam by cutting through two hills in Ananthasagaram mandal of Nellore district. Later, he worked with the Public Works Department (PWD).

Despite a stable engineering career, Madhava Rao eventually left his job to pursue magic as a medium for social education. Many of his shows have been sponsored by banks and organisations such as Rotary Clubs and Lions Clubs across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

His first major magic show was held in Chennai in 1989, sponsored by the Indian Overseas Bank.

Several of his magic tricks carry symbolic social messages. In one act, two empty glasses represent villages—one that conserves water gradually fills up, while the other remains empty. In another trick, a ₹10 note placed inside an empty box multiplies into many notes, symbolising the power of financial savings.