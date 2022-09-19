Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy responds to Delhi Liquor Scam, says he has nothing to do with it

YSRCP Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy clarified on Delhi Liquor Scam. He clarified that his family has nothing to do with the Delhi liquor scam. To this extent, he spoke at a media conference in Delhi and said that he has arranged a media conference to clarify the media reports that he has a role in the Delhi liquor scam for the past two days.



He said that he has been rumoured to be involved in the scam as the their relatives has the businesses inthe name of Maintain and clarified that out of 32 zones of Delhi, their relatives did business in only 2 zones. He said that the CBI investigation is also going on in the liquor scam and the ED officials also cleared the suspicions during the searches in the houses and offices.

MP Magunta said that they have been in the liquor business for the past 50 years and their father was also in the liquor business. He said that his family, which is engaged in public service, is currently not involved in any other business besides the liquor business. He said that all these things will be known if he sees his election affidavit. He said that there was a conspiracy to destroy his personality and that there was an attack on his personality.

Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy clarified that neither he nor his son are directors in the Delhi liquor business. Magunta family will continue peaceful politics in Prakasam district and it is certain that their son Raghava Reddy will contest as MP from here.