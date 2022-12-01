Magunta Srinivasulu responds to Delhi Liquor Scam, says conspiracy against South Indian traders

YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy responded on Delhi liquor scam. He said he has nothing to do with the Delhi liquor scam. He said that this is a conspiracy by North Indian traders against South Indian traders. He clarified that he and his son do not have any shares in the company. He said that all the facts about the allegations will be revealed soon.



Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that he does not know who Amit Arora is. He also said that he did not know why his name was included in his remand report.



Amit Arora, a prominent businessman from Gurgaon, has been arrested by the authorities. Amit is close to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It is alleged that Amit Arora played a key role in Delhi's liquor policy and money laundering case. The inclusion of names from Telugu states in Amit Arora's remand report has now become a hot topic in political circles.