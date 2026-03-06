Maha Kumbhabhishekam Festival begins at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada

The renowned Kanakadurgamma Temple on Indrakiladri in Vijayawada is set to host a grand three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam, beginning today. Held once every 12 years, the festival runs from 6th to 8th March.

On the inaugural day, priests will depart from Kanakadurga Nagar at 7 am in a procession carrying a kalashala, which will reach Indrakiladri in a magnificent procession. The main ritual ceremonies will commence upon arrival, with pujas including Yagasala Pravesam and Ganapati Puja scheduled at 8 am.

The Ankurarpana programme will begin at 4 pm, with the day's events concluding with Mantrapushpam at 7 pm. Over the three days, various pujas, homas, and special programmes will be performed, attracting an estimated four lakh devotees. The temple has made extensive arrangements akin to those for Dussehra celebrations, with a strong police presence to manage the large crowds.

Special provisions have been made for VIP and VVIP darshans, with designated timings. The temple has announced the suspension of Arjita services until 9th March, and interval darshans will be halted for the duration of the festival. Devotees will only be permitted to have darshan up to the golden gate during this period.