‘Mahadevappa may have information on CM change

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Minister HC Mahadevappa may have some information regarding a possible change in the Chief Minister in the State, which could be the reason behind his remarks on the issue of a Dalit Chief Minister.

Responding to questions from the media near his official residence at Kumara Park and Suttur Mutt in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he had seen Mahadevappa’s statement but had no other information about any leadership change. “Mahadevappa is also part of our high command. He may have some information about a change in the Chief Minister. But I have no such information,” he said.

When asked whether the party high command had summoned him or the Chief Minister to Delhi, Shivakumar clarified that he had not received any call. “I have to go to Delhi in connection with my department’s work. Funds to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore are being discussed under the Urban Development Ministry, but it is being said that major cities may not be covered. I will discuss this with our Urban Development Minister and ask officials to prepare proposals for second- and third-tier cities,” he said.

On being questioned about remaining silent over statements made by some Ministers despite being KPCC president, Shivakumar said it was the Chief Minister’s responsibility to control Ministers and MLAs. “The Chief Minister must control Ministers and legislators. As far as party matters are concerned, I am conveying information to Delhi,” he said.

Asked about remarks made by senior leader Rajanna regarding G. Parameshwara, Shivakumar responded briefly, saying, “He is a senior leader.”

On reports that the high command might call him for discussions, Shivakumar said he was currently in Kumarakrupa and had no further information.

Speaking about senior leader Satish Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said they shared similar views and discussed party matters every week. “He is a senior leader who has worked as a working president with me. We speak weekly. We are like-minded and are working on plans to bring the party back to power,” he said.

Commenting on demands by newly elected MLAs seeking at least five ministerial berths for first-time legislators, Shivakumar said he had read about the letter in newspapers but had not received it personally. “Everyone aspires to become a Minister. Even Narendra Modi did not become Chief Minister without being an MLA. There is nothing wrong in asking. I too became a Minister when I was first elected. A new generation must grow. How long can we continue holding on to positions? I have been a Minister for 36 years. New ideas and new faces must enter the Cabinet. The party will take a decision on this,” he said.

He clarified that he had not claimed to be forming the Cabinet and that the Chief Minister had spoken about Cabinet expansion. “Whenever expansion is discussed, some write letters, some go to Delhi, and some express their aspirations. That is natural,” he said.