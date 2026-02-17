Maintenance Is A Legal Right, Not Charity: Andhra Pradesh High Court

While affirming a family court’s decision, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao upheld the award of ₹7,500 per month to the wife and ₹5,000 per month to her minor son. The court observed that maintenance law in India reflects the judiciary’s commitment to preventing wives, children and dependent parents from being pushed into financial hardship due to neglect by those legally obligated to support them.

In his order dated February 9, the judge emphasised that courts have consistently held maintenance to be a right, the enforcement of which is vital to uphold equity, justice and good conscience. He noted that such provisions exist to protect vulnerable sections of society, particularly women and children, from economic deprivation.

The ruling came while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by the husband, who had challenged the family court’s March 3, 2018 order. He argued that the maintenance awarded was excessive, arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice, and alleged that his estranged wife had initiated multiple legal proceedings against him.

Rejecting these claims, the High Court held that maintenance functions as a continuing and recurring entitlement arising from the marital or familial relationship. The judge explained that it is not a one-time benefit but an ongoing obligation that renews with each failure to provide support, regardless of other matrimonial disputes pending between the parties.

The court further observed that the family court’s decision reflected a sound and balanced exercise of judicial discretion, firmly grounded in the principles of social justice and constitutional empathy.