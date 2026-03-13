Majhi urges Mamata to express regret to Prez

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to express regret to President Droupadi Murmu over the “unfortunate” incident during her recent visit to the State. In a letter to Banerjee, Majhi, a prominent tribal leader from the Santhal community, said, “I sincerely urge you to reflect on this matter and convey your regret to the Hon’ble President and to the people of the country. Such a gesture would help reaffirm our shared commitment to democratic norms and the dignity of constitutional offices.”

In a post on X, Majhi said he had written to Banerjee expressing concern over the manner in which the President was treated during her visit. “Wrote to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Ji, expressing deep concern over the unfortunate and disrespectful manner in which Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, was treated during her recent visit. Such conduct hurts the sentiments of millions across the country, particularly members of the tribal communities. I have urged that the seriousness of the matter be acknowledged and that appropriate regret be conveyed,” Majhi said.

In his letter, Majhi said India’s democratic traditions are built on mutual respect and dignity, where differences of opinion should never become differences of heart. He said the manner in which the President, “herself a respected tribal woman”, was treated in West Bengal has caused deep pain to many across the country.