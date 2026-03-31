Major accident averted after Bus catches fire near Vijayawada, no casualties

A major disaster was narrowly avoided after a fire broke out in a private travel bus near the Vijayawada Bus Stand on Tuesday.

The private travels bus was en route from Ravulapalem to Hyderabad when the incident occurred. The driver acted swiftly, evacuating all passengers before the flames could spread further.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire originated near the battery compartment due to a short circuit. By the time fire personnel, who had been alerted promptly, arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in thick smoke.

Firefighters responded quickly and managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing any casualties. There were 34 passengers on board at the time of the incident, all of whom escaped safely.

Police from Krishna Lanka Police Station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.