Majority of road accidents occur due to human error: Collector Dr N Bharath Guptha

Chittoor: District Collector Dr N Bharath Guptha said that road accidents are increasing due to human error and urged the people to strictly follow traffic rules to reduce the number of accidents.

He participated in the 31st Road Safety Week programme held at Nagaiah Kalakshethram here on Saturday. The programme was organised by police department. He flagged off a rally in the city to bring awareness among people on road safety measures.

Addressing the public meeting , he said that it was mandatory on the part of two wheeler riders to wear helmet while driving. He regretted that accident rate in the district has been steadily increasing hiking in the district for the past some years. He instructed the APSRTC drivers not to stop the buses on the roads indiscriminately .

Superintendent of Police S Senthilkumar stated that two thirds of road accidents are occurring due to reckless driving. He called upon the people to follow the traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents. Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basi Reddy and others spoke on the occasion.