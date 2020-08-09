Man beheads son-in-law, goes to police station with his severed head in East Godavari

In a ghastly incident happened in K Jagannadhapuram in East Godavari district, a man has chopped his son in law's head for allegedly demanding to marry him to his younger daughter. Going into details, Suryanarayana who has married his elder daughter to Lachhanna some years back. However, with the death of his daughter few months back in a suspicious circumstances, there has been a dispute with his son in law.

Lachhanna the deceased has reportedly asked Suryanarayana to marry latter's younger daughter to him to which Suryanarayana who was hell-bent has took and extreme step and beheaded him and surrendered at Annavaram police station along with chopped head of his son in law.

The police filed the case and had interrogated the accused as to why he had to resort to such an extreme step. The police are likely to reveal the details once the preliminary inquiry is completed.



