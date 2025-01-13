  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Man caught for trying to steal gold biscuit in Tirumala Hundi

Man caught for trying to steal gold biscuit in Tirumala Hundi
x
Highlights

TTD vigilance sleuths caught an outsourcing employee trying to steal a gold biscuit donated by a devotee in the temple hundi in Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala : TTD vigilance sleuths caught an outsourcing employee trying to steal a gold biscuit donated by a devotee in the temple hundi in Tirumala on Sunday.

The employee, identified as Penchalaiah, hid the gold biscuit, weighing 100 gm, in the waste materials and taking out in a trolley. A vigilance officer became suspicious and stopped him. He found out the gold biscuit hidden in the trolley after checking and handed over it to Tirumala police for further investigation.

It may be noted that despite tight measures taken by TTD and temple management, theft of Hundi offerings is continuing and in the past also, many employees were apprehended stealing cash and foreign currency and also gold offerings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick