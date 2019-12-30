Man commits suicide over harassment of mother-in-law in Prakasam district

Kurichedu: A man has committed suicide by lying on the railway track over unable to bear the harassments of his mother-in-law. The deceased identified as A Ravi Shankara Sharma (40) a resident of Kotha Mudivemula village in Tripuranthakam Mandal of Prakasam district.

The police have found the suicide letter from him. in which Sharma stated that his mother-in-law G Maruthi Devi is responsible for his death. Sharma earlier got married to a girl who was selected by his parents, but Maruthi Devi forcibly divorced him and got remarried with her daughter. The couple has three children.

After that, his mother-in-law developed an extramarital affair with a man named Ramachary and moved to Hyderabad. Recently, Sharma was attacked by Maruthi Devi's men and in return, she lodged a complaint on him that he has attacked her. He also said that they provoked him to claim his LIC money by producing a fake death certificate. As the matter came into light, the police filed a case and sent him to jail.

After coming out on bail, the mother-in-law separated him from his wife due to which he went into mental depression. In the letter, Sharma stated that he is committing suicide over unable to tolerate the harassments of his mother-in-law and also sent the suicide note to his friends through WhatsApp. On the incident, Donakonda railway police have registered a case and investigating further.