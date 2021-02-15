Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

Kadapa: A man killed his wife suspecting her fidelity was reported at Jangitivaripalle village of Railway Kodur mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Krishnaveni,40.

According to Railway Kodur CI Anandha Rao, the deceased Krishnaveni married U Subrahmanyam of Jangativaripalle 23 years ago and they had two daughters, Barghavi, Sukanya and a son Naveen.

Krishnavena, who went to Kuwait for livelihood a few years ago, was returned to her native place last January after earning good money. Recently she performed marriage to her daughter also. However, the deceased husband Subrahmanyam was suspecting her fidelity and began harassing her for petty reasons. In this connection, the duo went to mango garden owned by them in the village where they had a heated argument.

In the fit of rage, the accused stabbed Krishnaveni with knife and killed her on the spot. Later he fled the spot.

Meanwhile Subbarayudu, the father of deceased, who came to see her daughter, suspected something wrong with his son-in-law, and went to the mango garden and found her daughter lying in pool of blood. He immediately shifted the body to local area hospital where doctors declared brought dead. Railway Kodur police registered a case.