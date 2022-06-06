Man poses himself as police and steals a bike in Visakhapatnam district, arrested

The Alipuram Two Town police on Sunday arrested and remanded in custody an old convict who posed himself as a police officer and cheated a man by stealing a two-wheeler. According to CI K Venkata Rao, G Ishwara Rao from Maddilapalem arrived at the RTC complex on Saturday morning on his two-wheeler for work. At that time, Venkata Ramana, 42, of Relanga village, Sankavaram Mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district arrived in a police uniform. He said he is a police constable and showed a fake ID card.



He posed himself as CH Rahul working in the RTC Complex outpost and sought a bike from Ishwara Rao. However, the victim inquired at the outpost as the constable who had taken the bike did not arrive despite the passing of hours. However, Ishwara Rao lodged a complaint at the Talachi Two Town Police Station saying that he was deceived when he was told that no one by the name of Rahul was working there.

SI Salman Baig immediately conducted an inquiry on the instructions of CI Venkata Rao as per the directions of East in-charge ACP Y Govinda Rao. The accused was identified as an old criminal by CCTV footage, tracked down by phone number, and taken into custody. Police seized a bike, police nameplate, police uniform, and ID card from him and remanded him in custody.

The accused Velugula Venkataramana was found guilty of committing several crimes by buying a police uniform in Kakinada and was sentenced to 50 days in jail in the GRP case and was released on May 24. There are several cases against the accused in Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Koyiuru, Dumbrigade, S. Kota, Aruku, and Kancharapalem police stations.