Mana Badi-Naadu Nedu: CM YS Jagan wants speeding up of works

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to expedite the Naadu Nedu, Mana Badi programme and prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for a weekly report to record the work in progress.

During a review meeting on the Mana Badi works held here on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officials that the painting colours to be used for the schools should be pleasant and the concerned engineers should monitor the works on a daily basis.

The officials have given a power point presentation on the colours and their combinations. The Chief Minister said that they should be pleasing the eye and should carry a bright and festive atmosphere. The walls should be painted with drawings which would be educative and moral bearing. The work should start after the monsoon season, so that public money is not wasted, he said

For the second and third phases of Mana Badi, works should be taken up on time and the fund raising programme should begin. As the first phase of work is being undertaken up parents committees there would not be any delay in the work, the Chief Minister said.

The officials said that the works are being done expeditiously and on an average works worth Rs 2 crore are being done per hour across the state. When the officials said that at some places the works are being delayed, the Chief Minister asked them to take over the works from the donors and hand them over to district collectors.

Engineers looking after village secretariats should also take care of the Mana Badi schools in such cases, and they should visit the schools at least once a week and record their report in the Management Book (MB). To this effect, SOPs should be prepared, he said.

Education minister A Suresh, education department secretary B Rajasekhar, education commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu and other officials participated in the meeting.