‘Mana Vuru–Mana Jenda’ campaign from April 6

Vijayawada: The BJP state unit would launch a statewide outreach programme titled ‘Mana Vuru–Mana Jenda’ from April 6, coinciding with the party’s foundation day, announced the party president PVN Madhav. He unveiled the campaign poster at the party’s office in Vijayawada on Monday. He said the initiative aims to take the BJP’s 75-year journey and the development initiatives of the Central government to every household across the State.

The first phase of the campaign will be carried out over six months, covering villages extensively.

Addressing party leaders and cadres, Madhav said the programme would focus on creating awareness about various Central schemes and funds allocated for rural development. He noted that infrastructure works such as CC roads, drainage systems, LED street lighting, Gram Sachivalayams, Anganwadi centres and crematorium facilities would be highlighted during the campaign.

He said special emphasis would also be placed on welfare schemes, including rural housing, tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission, LPG distribution through Ujjwala Yojana, free ration under Garib Kalyan Yojana and healthcare services. Madhav added that BJP workers would actively engage with villagers, identify local issues and coordinate with officials to facilitate solutions. As part of the campaign, party flags would be hoisted in villages and arrangements made for screening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Praising Modi’s leadership, Madhav said the prime minister has set a record by serving a total of 8,931 days as chief minister and prime minister combined, surpassing previous benchmarks. He added that India has made significant progress across sectors and emerged as one of the world’s leading economies under his leadership. Party leaders and functionaries were present at the programme.