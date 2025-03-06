Manamitra whatsapp governance services expand to 200, says minister Nara Lokesh

In a recent announcement, Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that the Manamitra WhatsApp governance services in Andhra Pradesh have now reached an impressive total of 200 services. Launched earlier this year in January with 161 services, Manamitra has witnessed rapid growth, highlighting the effectiveness of digital governance in the state.

Minister Lokesh emphasized that this milestone is a testament to the power of technology in enhancing civic service accessibility. He stated, “Making civic services more accessible and implementing them effectively will increase convenience and transparency for the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

The minister assured that the government is committed to the continued expansion of both civic and centralized services aimed at benefiting the common citizen. He encouraged residents to engage with the services by sending a message to 955 2300 009 for assistance through Manamitra.