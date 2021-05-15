Mangalagiri: Chandrababu Naidu condemns 'illegal' arrest of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the 'illegal arrest' of YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju by the Andhra Pradesh CID officials when he was celebrating his birthday with family and friends in Hyderabad on Friday.

Expressing his strong objection, Naidu said: "This Chief Minister is not aiming at saving people's lives. The coronavirus threat is being neglected. He is only bent on targeting opposition leaders with vengeance. They are arresting even relatives of the Tirupati Ruia victims. Their only crime is that they questioned the government for negligence." Naidu described the present regime in AP as a 'terrorist government' which was deliberately using vindictiveness as a weapon to suppress all voices of dissent.

Addressing an online meeting with the party Muslim leaders on the occasion of Ramzan, the TDP chief recalled how this Government was suppressing the minority voices also. When the minority leaders questioned the government on the attacks on their people, the police filed counter cases against them instead of taking action on their complaints. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Dhulipalla Narendra, JC Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders were wrongfully arrested, he said. Naidu said that the YSRCP government has betrayed the minorities in the name of giving Rs 15,000 to the imams and muezzins. The financial assistance being given to the Muslims for their Haj pilgrimage was also cancelled. They promised to increase 'Pelli Kanuka' to Rs 1 lakh but it was not given to even a single beneficiary, he alleged.