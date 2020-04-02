Mangalagiri declared as Red Zone amid coronavirus positive case reported in the town

Mangalagiri of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur town have been declared 'red zone' after a case of COVID-19 was reported from the area. According to the Guntur Municipal Commissioner Hema Malini, a person of aged 65 had been tested positive last night and he is said to be the Delhi returnee who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event held at Markaz Bhavan in Nizamuddin.

As many as five family members were also evacuated to Quarantine along with him. The Commissioner said that the red zone declared within 3 km of the residence of the coronavirus victim at Tipper Bazar in the town. The nearby shops and vegetable markets were also closed with corona positive case.

We have also imposed section 144 to avoid gatherings and kept the city on high alert, Commissioner said. The sanitisation work have started in the city and people have been asked not to come out unless having a valid reason. All the roads and the entire locality were also sprayed with disinfectants.

After the controversy of Tablighi Jamaat event evoked across the country, the coronavirus positive cases have been increasing. The number of cases in Andhra Pradesh, have reached to 111 till 10pm on Wednesday.