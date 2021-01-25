Mangalagiri: Pawan exhorts youth to contest in panchayat polls

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan exhorted the youth to contest in the panchayat elections extensively. He recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi who mentioned with farthest foresight that villages will get overall development only with a self-efficient autonomous entity.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the villages which are headed by strong leadership are enjoying the fruits of development. "We have been witnessing better roads, a modern drainage system, healthy drinking water and many civic amenities in some villages and also reading many success stories in the media," Pawan pointed out.

He said that a great opportunity for developing our villages is coming up in the State in the name of elections. Stating that the elections are going to be held in about 12,000 panchayats in February, he said that there are 5.39 lakh voters between the age group of 18-19, 68 lakh voters between 18-35 age and 1.08 crore young voters in between 18-45 years age group.

He said that it is high time that youth must move forward to make panchayat administration as good governance. "I strongly believe that youth have power and capabilities of achieving positive results by giving a direction in the progress of panchayats. Participation of youth is the need of the hour in the panchayats to ensure proper utilisation of funds coming from the Centre for rural development and NREGS."

Shaping the youth as future leaders is one of the important goals of Jana Sena Party, he pointed out. He requested the youth to play a vital role in the elections to take forward our villages, our State and our nation into the path of progress, by contesting in the forthcoming panchayat elections. He assured complete support to them from Jana Sena Party.