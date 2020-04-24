Mangalagiri: Pawan Kalyan advises people to inculcate reading habit

Mangalagiri: Describing the book as the first gate to the world of knowledge, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan exhorted people to love books as the number of books one owned is equal to the number of friends one had.



In a statement here on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said that it is not a hyperbole that there may be no house in the world without a book in any form.

"Today is the festival of books, which are interlinked with human life and the readers across the world observe the Book Day on April 23," he stated and added as a book lover, he wishes to share his feelings in the form of a few words.

"The book demonstrates us the world without stepping out from home and it transforms you into a scientist without doing any experiments. Book gives you immense happiness which we cannot buy with money. Book makes you rich in knowledge even without owning a single paisa," he said while extolling the merits of reading books.