Mangalagiri: TDP to intensify stir over price rise, river waters

Mangalagiri: TDP at its important leaders' meeting presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday called for intensifying the field-level agitations against the YSRCP government and its countless anti-people policies.

The TDP expressed concern over the suffering of the common people in view of the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and unbearable financial burdens during the difficult pandemic times. Both the state and the Central governments should sympathetically consider the people's situation and they should reduce the taxes in order to bring down prices of the gas, petrol, diesel and others.

Raising burning issues in the agency areas, the TDP said that the Adivasis and the general public in scheduled areas were facing serious difficulties due to the Godavari floods and heavy rains.

It was condemnable that the government housing scheme was in the nature of pushing women into debts by giving them house site pattas. They should be given Rs 2 lakh subsidy and the TIDCO houses should be handed over to the beneficiaries, he said.

The TDP leaders strongly objected to the manner in which the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was doing severe harm to the Rayalaseema farmers with regard to the river waters.

The TDP protests against this in Kurnool and Nellore districts were successful. These protests should be held all over the state. The party said YSRCP should clarify whether its MPs would resign or not over the Steel Plant agitation and the Reorganisation promises.

Expressing concern over deteriorating law and order, the TDP leaders cautioned that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would have to take responsibility if anything would happen to the life of watchman Rangayya, the key witness in the Y S Viveka murder case.