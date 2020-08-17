Manish Kumar Sinha takes charge a new Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam

Manish Kumar Sinha has taken over the charge as Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner on Monday. He received police salute at the Police Commissionerate. Later, Manish Kumar Sinha took over charge from Rajiv Kumar Meena, who had been working as a CP till now. Manish Kumar, a member of the 2000 IPS batch, has been the Chief of Intelligence till now. DCPs Aishwarya Rastogi, Suresh Babu and other police officials politely congratulated the new Commissioner of police.

After taking charge, Commissioner of police said that Visakhapatnam was a very peaceful city and would move forward to maintain the same calm. Police in the city will focus on manpower and infrastructure, he said. He said that they will provide better services like what was provided in the past and warned of legal action would be taken against the violators.

Former Commissioner of Visakhapatnam RK Meena said it was a pleasure to work in a quiet city like Visakhapatnam for a year. The mcontribution made by the people of Visakhapatnam was unforgettable. He said that the LG Polymers‌ incident was unfortunate.