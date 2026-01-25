Mann Ki Baat: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for highlighting Anantapur's water conservation efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the efforts of the people of Anantapur in water conservation during his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sir, for highlighting the inspiring efforts of the people of Anantapur in water conservation during your first Mann Ki Baat of the year today,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Naidu said that water security is one of the “Padi Sutralus” (10-point principles) adopted under the Swarna Andhra Vision.

“We are committed to building resilient water conservation infrastructure by integrating modern technology with traditional water management practices. Your message today further motivates us in this mission,” he added.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the community-led water conservation initiative in Anantapur, noting the active participation of local residents.

He pointed out that the region has long struggled with severe drought due to its red and sandy soil and erratic rainfall patterns.

“The soil here is red and sandy. This is the reason people face water scarcity. Many regions do not witness rainfall for long periods. Many a times, people even compare Anantapur with the drought conditions of a desert,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that to address the problem, residents took a pledge to clean reservoirs and, with administrative support, launched the ‘Ananta Neeru Samarakshanam’ project.

The Prime Minister noted that more than 10 reservoirs have been revived under the initiative and are now filled with water. Over 7,000 trees have also been planted, leading to an increase in green cover.

“In Anantapur, along with water conservation, greenery has also increased. Children can now enjoy swimming here. In a way, the entire ecosystem has blossomed again,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a video clip of the water conservation efforts in Anantapur on X, along with a post in Telugu.

“I congratulate the people of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh who are working to rejuvenate water tanks,” he wrote.