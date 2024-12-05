Mantralayam Peethadhipathi Donates Rs. 50 Lakhs to Amaravati Capital

In a significant gesture of support, the Mantralayam Peethadhipathi, Subudendra Theerthulu, paid a respectful visit to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli. During the meeting, the Peethadhipathi, accompanied by members of the Math, extended their blessings to the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the occasion, Subudendra Theerthulu announced a generous donation of Rs. 50 lakhs towards the construction of the Amaravati capital, representing the Mantralayam’s commitment to the development of the region. Chief Minister Naidu expressed his gratitude for this generous contribution and acknowledged the importance of such support in advancing the capital project.

Additionally, the Peethadhipathi bestowed blessings upon Minister Nara Lokesh, further emphasizing the significance of unity and collaboration in the development efforts of Andhra Pradesh. This meeting not only showcased the Peethadhipathi's support for the state’s initiatives but also highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between spiritual leadership and government.