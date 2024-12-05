  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mantralayam Peethadhipathi Donates Rs. 50 Lakhs to Amaravati Capital

Mantralayam Peethadhipathi Donates Rs. 50 Lakhs to Amaravati Capital
x
Highlights

In a significant gesture of support, the Mantralayam Peethadhipathi, Subudendra Theerthulu, paid a respectful visit to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli.

In a significant gesture of support, the Mantralayam Peethadhipathi, Subudendra Theerthulu, paid a respectful visit to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli. During the meeting, the Peethadhipathi, accompanied by members of the Math, extended their blessings to the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the occasion, Subudendra Theerthulu announced a generous donation of Rs. 50 lakhs towards the construction of the Amaravati capital, representing the Mantralayam’s commitment to the development of the region. Chief Minister Naidu expressed his gratitude for this generous contribution and acknowledged the importance of such support in advancing the capital project.

Additionally, the Peethadhipathi bestowed blessings upon Minister Nara Lokesh, further emphasizing the significance of unity and collaboration in the development efforts of Andhra Pradesh. This meeting not only showcased the Peethadhipathi's support for the state’s initiatives but also highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between spiritual leadership and government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick