Many find solace in pets company in times of pandemic

Visakhapatnam: During these unprecedented times when many feel isolated, the demand for pets has seen a considerable rise for more reasons than one.



With so much of negativity around amid the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, many wanted to de-stress themselves by bringing home a pet.

While some consider spending a sizeable amount on a puppy to relieve themselves from stress, a few find the period apt to usher in a new family member into their life. "Currently, I am working from home. During the initial days, canines need a lot of attention because it is a crucial phase for them to get adjusted to a new environment. However, WFH (work from home) has come as a boon for me as I can focus on my pet 'Pablo' well and attend to him whenever he needs," says Manoj Kumar Kadali, who works in an IT firm.

A lot of 'research' has been carried out by Manoj before placing an order for the 38-day-old Pune-based Golden Retriever that has a complete golden coat which he is very particular about.

Along with Golden Retriever, the other breeds that are in huge demand in recent past include German Shepherd, Beagle, Siberian Husky, Labrador and Cane Corso. "Of late, the number of searches for pets on official sites has gone up as many find solace in puppies' companionship. People are seeking guidance to maintain pets as it is a new experience for some," observes K Sree Krishna, secretary of Visakha Kennel Association, affiliated to the Kennel Club of India.

Vijayawada-based Yannam Yeswanth, who sells pets through a Facebook page Yeshu Dog Sales, is busy catering to the orders that pour in from different destinations. "The demand for pets has increased by 50 per cent since March. On an average, we receive 10-15 enquiries a day from prospective buyers for fresh registrations. In recent months, we have delivered 30-40 pets to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Ongole and Vijayawada through our Facebook page," says Yeswanth.

However, those who could not resist impulse buying need to shell out a minimum Rs 20,000 extra for a show quality pup, excluding the transport cost as the price of a pup has almost been doubled.

Pet lovers lay emphasis on preparedness to shoulder responsibility as taking care of puppies involves a huge commitment that continues for long.