Marathon held to celebrate health, fitness and drug-free Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Runners Society unveiled the T-shirt and medal for the fourth edition of the Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon here on Monday.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, who attended as chief guest, mentioned that such events brought community leaders, fitness enthusiasts and marathon supporters together to celebrate health.

President of the society Bala Krishna Rai highlighted the marathon’s commitment towards promoting a drug-free and eco-conscious city.

“You don’t need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometre or a marathon, is enough to clear the clouded mind. Let’s start running for a drug-free Visakhapatnam,” he stressed.

He informed that inspired by the spiritual tradition of Giri Pradakshina that stretches up to 32-km trek, the society is introducing a 20 miler (32K) category run this edition.

Interested people can register for the marathon by logging on to www.vizagmarathon.run. One can also register offline, visiting the PUMA store at VIP Road.