Margani Bharat attends idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road

Rajahmundry MP and City YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram attended the idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road.

Rajahmundry MP and City YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram attended the idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road. As the chief guest, MP Bharat emphasized the significance of Lord Ganapati in bringing success and auspiciousness to any venture. The ceremony included special yagas and prayers, and the Devasthanam Committee greeted MP Bharat with a warm welcome and honor.

During his speech, MP Bharat stressed the importance of seeking Ganapati's blessings for the smooth completion of any task. He commended the committee and devotees for their efforts in rebuilding the Shiva Ganesh Mandir and reinstalling the Ganapati idol. The event was a celebration of devotion and faith in the power of Lord Ganapati to bring prosperity and good fortune to all endeavors.



