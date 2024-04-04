Live
- AIADMK raises drugs, NEET, farmers’ issues in election campaign to corner DMK
- Ramadan 2024: Understanding the Significance of Laylatul Qadr
- Adair, Henry, Mendis nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
- Vedanta to raise Rs 2,500 crore in non-convertible debentures
- How Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts are helping millions get quality healthcare
- YS Jagan meets lorry drivers, flays Naidu for tipper driver remarks against MLA candidate
- Observing Somvati Amavasya: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- Plot thickens over termination clause in Stimac’s contract, ex-legal head blames AIFF for ‘fiasco’
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate TN Deepika campaigns in Kallur
- Beaumont, Sciver-Brunt help England seal ODI series win over New Zealand
Just In
Margani Bharat attends idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road
Rajahmundry MP and City YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram attended the idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road.
Rajahmundry MP and City YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram attended the idol rededication ceremony at the Shiva Ganesh Mandir on KVR Swamy Road. As the chief guest, MP Bharat emphasized the significance of Lord Ganapati in bringing success and auspiciousness to any venture. The ceremony included special yagas and prayers, and the Devasthanam Committee greeted MP Bharat with a warm welcome and honor.
During his speech, MP Bharat stressed the importance of seeking Ganapati's blessings for the smooth completion of any task. He commended the committee and devotees for their efforts in rebuilding the Shiva Ganesh Mandir and reinstalling the Ganapati idol. The event was a celebration of devotion and faith in the power of Lord Ganapati to bring prosperity and good fortune to all endeavors.