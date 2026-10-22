Markapur police observe Martyrs Day

Markapur: The police held Martyrs Commemoration Day at Markapur district police office on Wednesday, for the first time since Markapur became a separate district. District SP Pankaj Kumar Meena led the event, while district Collector M Vijaya Suneetha attended as the chief guest and paid tributes to the martyrs. Police staff gave a guard of honour, and a memorial parade was held.

The day is observed every year on October 21, remembering the CRPF personnel, who died in an attack by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959.

Collector Vijaya Suneetha said police work carries great responsibility. She said police officers stay away from their families and protect people in all weather conditions. She said the martyrs’ sacrifice will always be remembered. SP Pankaj Kumar Meena said discipline, physical strength, and mental courage are vital in police service. He asked every police officer to work for public safety in the martyrs’ spirit.

The Collector and the SP interacted with Nandi Chiranjeevamma, wife of martyr Nandi Yesaiah from Pedda Nallakaluva village in Cumbam mandal. He died in a Naxalite attack in Adilabad district. OSD Navajyothi Mishra, DSP Nimmagadda Narayana and other officers took part in the programme.