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Markapur police observe Martyrs Day

In Short

Markapur district holds Police Commemoration Day led by SP Pankaj Kumar Meena and Collector M Vijaya Suneetha to honor martyrs and their families.

Collector M Vijaya Suneetha and SP Pankaj Kumar Meena paying tributes to martyred police officers in Markapur on Wednesday
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Collector M Vijaya Suneetha and SP Pankaj Kumar Meena paying tributes to martyred police officers in Markapur on Wednesday

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Markapur: The police held Martyrs Commemoration Day at Markapur district police office on Wednesday, for the first time since Markapur became a separate district. District SP Pankaj Kumar Meena led the event, while district Collector M Vijaya Suneetha attended as the chief guest and paid tributes to the martyrs. Police staff gave a guard of honour, and a memorial parade was held.

The day is observed every year on October 21, remembering the CRPF personnel, who died in an attack by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959.

Collector Vijaya Suneetha said police work carries great responsibility. She said police officers stay away from their families and protect people in all weather conditions. She said the martyrs’ sacrifice will always be remembered. SP Pankaj Kumar Meena said discipline, physical strength, and mental courage are vital in police service. He asked every police officer to work for public safety in the martyrs’ spirit.

The Collector and the SP interacted with Nandi Chiranjeevamma, wife of martyr Nandi Yesaiah from Pedda Nallakaluva village in Cumbam mandal. He died in a Naxalite attack in Adilabad district. OSD Navajyothi Mishra, DSP Nimmagadda Narayana and other officers took part in the programme.

Naresh Nandam
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Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Police Commemoration DayMarkapur DistrictPankaj Kumar MeenaM Vijaya SuneethaCRPF Martyrs Hot Springs
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