Markapur SP visits nomination centres

Markapur: District SP Pankaj Kumar Meena visited the nomination centres at Cumbum and Yerragondapalem MPDO offices on Friday, the last day of nominations, and checked the security arrangements.

At Cumbum, the SP told the police to ensure only candidates stay inside the nomination centre. He asked them to take steps to ensure the nomination process runs smoothly. He ordered strong police security within 100 metres of the centre and said people should not gather in groups. Since it was the last day for MPTC nominations, he told the Cumbum SI to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct and remain alert on duty.

At Yerragondapalem, the SP asked officials about the arrangements made at the centre. He told them to complete the nomination process quickly and without delay. He said no extra people should be allowed inside the centre.

