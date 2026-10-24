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Markapur SP visits nomination centres

In Short

Since it was the last day for MPTC nominations, he told the Cumbum SI to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct and remain alert on duty.

Markapur SP Pankaj Kumar Meena inspecting arrangements at Yerragondapalem on Friday
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Markapur SP Pankaj Kumar Meena inspecting arrangements at Yerragondapalem on Friday

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Markapur: District SP Pankaj Kumar Meena visited the nomination centres at Cumbum and Yerragondapalem MPDO offices on Friday, the last day of nominations, and checked the security arrangements.

At Cumbum, the SP told the police to ensure only candidates stay inside the nomination centre. He asked them to take steps to ensure the nomination process runs smoothly. He ordered strong police security within 100 metres of the centre and said people should not gather in groups. Since it was the last day for MPTC nominations, he told the Cumbum SI to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct and remain alert on duty.

At Yerragondapalem, the SP asked officials about the arrangements made at the centre. He told them to complete the nomination process quickly and without delay. He said no extra people should be allowed inside the centre.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Markapur NewsMPTC ElectionsAP PoliceElection SecurityPankaj Kumar Meena
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