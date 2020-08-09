Markapuram: All tribal schools, colleges to receive infrastructure says Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: The Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh announced that the government is taking all measures to provide infrastructure in the tribal schools and colleges also.

He participated in the World's Indigenous People's Day celebrations held at Dornala on Sunday. He said that the state government is giving priority to the welfare of the tribal people in the state.

Speaking in the meeting, the minister said that the government is implementing a lot of programs for the welfare of weaker sections in the state. He said that the tribal people in the state received 5000 acres land when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister.

The successive governments had failed to make any move for the welfare of them. Now, he said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to distribute thousands of acres of land for cultivation to the tribal families, under the ROFR act.

He said that the government is providing infrastructure to all schools in the state in a phased manner and assured that the tribal schools and colleges also receive the same. He said that the chief minister has given utmost priority to education and is introducing English medium also for the benefit of economically poor students.

Later, the minister distributed assets worth Rs 31.58 lakh to 12 tribal people in the meeting. Joint collector TS Chetan, Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy, ITDA PO Raveendranath Reddy and others also participated in the program.